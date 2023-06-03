PDP is government-in-waiting – Atiku tells lawmakers-elect





The presidential candidate of the the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar said the PDP is “government-in-waiting.”

Atiku stated this while speaking at a retreat organised for PDP lawmakers-elect in Bauchi state on Saturday.

He said the party members must remain hopeful while waiting for the resolution of the dispute at the presidential election petition tribunal.

Recall that Atiku, who was PDP’s flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election, was defeated by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former vice-president and the PDP are currently contesting Tinubu’s victory at the election petition tribunal.

Atiku said, “You’re representatives of the party and your constituents. Do not be tempted to abandon your party just because of temporary setback. In the end, the truth and good shall triumph over falsehood and evil,” Atiku told the lawmakers-elect.

“Therefore, you must please remain resolute. Do not work in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper