Cholera: Lagos confirms 15 deaths, 350 suspected cases in 29 wards





… intensifies efforts to control outbreak

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Ministry of Health, on Saturday, confirmed 350 suspected cases of cholera in 29 wards across multiple LGAs in the state, with 17 confirmed cases and 15 deaths.

To this end, the state government, following the initial alert and advisory issued on the outbreak, has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) at Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

The PHEOC was convened to address the increasing number of severe gastroenteritis cases across multiple Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Lagos State.

In a press statement, the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said: “The laboratory investigation and test results have so far confirmed cholera sub type O-1. This subtype is associated with more severe disease. The pattern of new cases per day varies across LGAs, according to our ongoing surveillance and monitoring updates.

“Although this is an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper