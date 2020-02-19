Footballer Suspended For 5 Years For Biting Opponent's Penis





An amateur footballer in a local league in France has been suspended for five years after biting the penis of one of his opponents during a post-match fight. The attack occurred on November 17 after a second division game between Terville and Soetrich in north-east France. According to a local news website Le Republicain Lorrain, a […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper