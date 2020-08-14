Folarin Coker’s death, great loss to Lagos — Sanwo-OluNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the passing of the late Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coke, a socialite, as a great loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Coker passed away on Wednesday in Lagos after a brief illness at the age of 97.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday, said that late Coker was one of the front-runners in the race towards making Lagos a leading state in Nigeria and the West Africa sub region.

He said that late Coker’s contributions to the state’s public service as Permanent Secretary in different ministries were exemplary.

The governor said that the late administrator effectively combined work and social life in a way that impacted the state positively.

”The late Folarin Coker lived a very good life. His demise, though a great loss to our dear state, should be celebrated.

”He served Lagos meritoriously as a public servant in various capacities, contributing his…