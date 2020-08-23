86 medical personnel contracts COVID-19 in Bauchi





The Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed has said that about 86 out of 986 samples collected from medical personnel came out positive for COVID-19. Rilwanu Mohammed said this over the weekend when he received two of the 107 renovated and rehabilitated primary health care centres from UNICEF. He said […]

