FRSC relaunches Operation Scorpion III in Lagos — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says its special operational outfit tagged “Operation Scorpion III” aimed at impounding trucks with unlatched containers will start work on Monday in Lagos State.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in Lagos State, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that the exercise would be a follow-up to the second phase held mid-August.

Ogungbemide said that the second phase of the special operation carried out between Aug. 10, 2020 and Aug.16,2020 was a huge success in the state, hence, the need to launch Operation Scorpion III.

The FRSC boss said that the command apprehended 218 truck drivers and impounded 214 trucks, during the Operation Scorpion II in Lagos.

“The operation was a huge success, it was quite unprecedented in recent times. We were able to apprehend about 218 truck drivers and impounded 214 trucks. A total of 393 offences were…