Disney's All-Asian 'Mulan' Makes Historic Small-Screen Debut

Disney’s live-action “Mulan” featuring an all-Asian cast finally premieres Friday, launching on streaming service Disney+ in a bold small-screen gamble that analysts say could change Hollywood forever. The lavish $200 million film about a legendary female Chinese warrior was due to hit movie theaters in March, but became an early victim of the coronavirus pandemic, […]
Source: Guardian Newspaper
