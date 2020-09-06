Oba Gbolahan Lawal ascends the Oniru ancestral throne today — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Iru kingdom, within the last two decades, became a hub of investments and premium residential and commercial real estate in Lagos state, making it a community to be reckoned with and its traditional ruler and throne a significant one within the state.

Following the passing of Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru on September 19, 2019, the grand throne became vacant and to fill it, a deserving prince must be found. Eventually, this search led to Prince Gbolahan Lawal, at the time the Lagos State commissioner for Agriculture.

After observing the necessary traditional consultations and constitutional processes, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on June 7, 2020 presented the staff of office to Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II as the 15th Oniru of Iruland.

Once this was done, the new monarch proceeded on a three-month immersion in customary rites and today September 6, he emerges in the Iru palace for his coronation as the latest Oba of Iruland. Born to the late Chief T.A. Lawal-Akapo, the…