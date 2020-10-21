Obasanjo blames Buhari for poor handling of #EndSARS protests | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has blamed Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for the escalating of violence and clashes in several parts of the country.

“It is clear that Mr. President and his lieutenants did not exhaust the opportunities for dialogues with the protesters before resolting the use of force,” Obasanjo said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is worse there is denial of wrongdoing in spite of overwhelming visual evidence,” he added.

Lagos descended into chaos on Wednesday after government security forces fired live ammunition Tuesday on hundreds of protestors.

About 30 protesters were injured. Multiple eyewitnesses said at least seven persons were killed by soldiers.

The state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said there was no fatality.

Several government-owned facilities have been torched as several incidents of violence, looting and vandalism have also being reported across the state.