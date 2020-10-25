Cameroon blames separatists for school massacre of children | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cameroon was in shock on Sunday after a massacre at a school in the English-speaking southwest of the country, which the government has blamed on separatist militants there.

Communications Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi said that “groups of armed secessionist terrorists” had carried out “a terrorist act of unbearable cruelty and barbarity”.

Army spokesman Cyrille Atonfack Guemo told AFP that seven children had been killed, while the government had initially spoken of six “murdered” and the UN said at least eight were killed and twelve wounded by gunfire and blows from machetes.

The government said 13 children had been wounded during the raid on the bilingual school in the town of Kumba — seven of them seriously.

Around 10 people on three motorbikes burst into the compound of the private Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy, said Sadi.

They “coldly opened fire on the pupils who were in the classrooms”, he added.

A statement on Saturday from the local UN…