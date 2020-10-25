Nigerians groan over impending economic hardship | The Guardian Nigeria News

In the aftermath of widespread protests and violence across the country occasioned by the #EndSARS campaign, some Nigerians are complaining about economic hardship that may follow.

Speaking in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, they said that the damage done by hoodlums who hijacked the hitherto peaceful protests could impose negative multiplier effects on the country’s economy.

Mrs Fatima Usman, a business owner said that the destruction caused by hoodlums, who hijacked the protests was already having its economic toll in parts of the country.

“The destruction was widespread but the case in Lagos is particularly worrisome.

“As it is, there is already shortage of basic food items and other commodities in Lagos. My sister who resides there told me that there were already long queues in commodity markets due to shortage,’’ she said.

She called on government to swiftly put the situation under control to prevent it from escalating.

Mr Aliu…