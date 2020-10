Reality TV star and rapper Laycon has endeared himself to the heart of his fans yet again after it was revealed that he donated money towards the care of sickle cell patients. Laycon who emerged winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija had during the course of the show revealed that his genotype is SC. […]

The post BBNaija Star Laycon Donates Money For Treatment Of Sickle Cell Patients appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper