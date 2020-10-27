UN, African nations urge Guinea to end blockade of opposition chief | The Guardian Nigeria News

International envoys mediating the crisis following last week’s disputed election in Guinea urged the government on Tuesday to lift a blockade of the home of opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo.

Representatives from the United Nations, African Union and the 15-nation West African bloc ECOWAS said in a statement that “Guinean authorities (must) lift the barricade in the spirit of inclusive dialogue”.

Police have barricaded Diallo inside his house for days, as post-election clashes between his supporters security forces raged last week, killing 21 people.

President Alpha Conde, 82, won a hotly-contested October 18 election according to official results announced Saturday, setting the stage for a controversial third term.

But his main opponent Diallo, 68, disputes the results. He claimed victory last week, citing data his activists gathered at individual polling stations.

His self-proclaimed victory led to unrest across the nation of some 13 million people.

The government…