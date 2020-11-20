Mourinho questions Sterling’s withdrawal from England gamesSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Jose Mourinho called on England boss Gareth Southgate to name the managers pressurising their players to pull out of international duty as he suspects Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling will be fit to start against Tottenham on Saturday.

Southgate hinted several times during the recent international break that some players faced pressure from their clubs to withdraw from his squad.

Sterling withdrew from the squad with an injury niggle which Southgate would not elaborate on, while Spurs striker Harry Kane played all-but 14 minutes of the Three Lions’ two Nations League fixtures.

“Gareth Southgate, I read, supposedly told that some…