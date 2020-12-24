COVID-19: PTF announces new travel rules for UK, South African passengers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has announced new travel rules for passengers coming into Nigeria from South Africa and the Uk, where a new variant of the virus had been discovered.

The National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja, during a media briefing.

Aliyu said that effective from Monday, Dec. 28, all passengers coming into the country from the UK and South Africa on direct flights, must use the Nigerian International Travel Portal to register.

They are to also fill in the health questionnaire and must upload a negative COVID-19, polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) result with a validity of not more than five days.

He added that travelers must pay for a COVID-19 PCR test at day seven of arrival in the country without which they would not be allowed to board the flights.

The coordinator also said a special register would be opened at the airports for passengers from these two countries specifically to track and…