Selena Gomez Slams Facebook For Spread Of Fake News About CoronavirusGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

“Lose You To Love Me” crooner Selena Gomez has called out social media networking giant Facebook for failing to curb the spread of fake information about coronavirus.

The 28-year-old singer who also doubles as an actress said the networking site will be “responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t action now!”

The pop star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video featuring Imran Ahmed, the founding CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), who speaks to BBC News about how big tech companies are reporting information related to COVID-19.

In the clip shared to Gomez’s account, Ahmed is questioned about Facebook’s previous claim that it removes misinformation “that could lead to physical harm” and about vaccines. He claimed through his task force’s findings that companies like Facebook aren’t exactly taking down as many posts as they claim to be.