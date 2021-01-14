Will Lagos "sectional" enforcement of COVID-19 protocols flatten the curve?





In the last two weeks, Nigerian police have arrested more than 200 people for violating COVID-19 protocols in clubs, strip joints in Lagos State. While this is a way to make examples of violators, there are questions if those are the only places the virus spreads. At least, the success or failure of coronavirus regulations […]

