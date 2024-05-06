Nigerien forces arrest Nigerian bandit Mai Daji | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Niger Armed Forces (FAN) have arrested a notorious Nigerian bandit kingpin, Kachalla Mai Daji.

According to security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, Daji was arrested close to the border between Nigeria and Niger.

He was arrested by the Nigerien forces when he tried to rustle livestock through the country border.

Makama said that Mai Daji is alleged to have links with the killing of people, burning of villages, and kidnapping of hundreds.

Also, there are reports that he imposed levies on villages for almost ten years.

He was known for terrorizing the people around the North East of Illela which include Tozai, Sabon Garin Darna, Darna Tsolawo, Tudun Gudali, Basanta, Kadu.

Other areas he has terrorised include Takalmawa, Gidan Hamma, Ambarura, Gidan Bulutu.

