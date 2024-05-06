JUST-IN: Ikeja Electric Reduces Tariff For Band A Customers





In a move aimed at providing relief to its customers, Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IE) has announced a significant reduction in electricity tariff for customers under Band A category.

Effective May 6, 2024, customers in this category will now pay N206.80/kWh, down from the previous rate of N225/kWh as stipulated by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

In a circular released by the management of the Distribution company (DisCo) on Monday, IE assured customers under Band A of a guaranteed supply of electricity for 20 to 24 hours daily.

The decision to slash tariffs for Band A customers underscores Ikeja Electric’s commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and ensuring affordable access to electricity.

It, however, stated that electricity tariffs for Bands B, C, D, and E customers remained unchanged without adducing any reason.

The circular addressed to customers read: “Please be informed of the downward tariff review of our Band A feeders from N225/kWh…





Source: Leadership Newspaper