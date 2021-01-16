Afro pop act, Cashwale releases Pull Up, Upgrade | The Guardian Nigeria News



Ismail Lawal, better known by his stage name Cashwale is a multi-talented singer and a song writer. To usher in the New Year, he released two singles, titled, ‘Pull Up’ and ‘Upgrade’.

According to University of Lagos graduate, the singles were inspired by the happenings in his environment. “Life has evolved to the point where everything revolves around money and the good life, so that prompted Pull Up and Upgrade.”

Cashwale studied Civil Engineering but his love for entertainment could not be hidden as he has been harnessing his music talent from an early age. He made a bang and introduced himself to the Nigerian music scene with ‘Oshomolo’ in 2013 and since then has never looked back.

He has worked with notable figures in the music scene including producer extraordinaire ‘D’Tunes and he also supported HKN finest Davido, on his UK tour at the Indigo2 Arena in the year 2013.

The Afro pop act, released another Monster hit. ‘Ghen Ghen ti’ in January 2014….