Clerics, political leaders deplore worsening insecurity, preach peaceNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

As Christians join their counterparts across the globe to mark the Easter celebration, some clerics, yesterday, came down hard on the country’s political leaders.

Not only did they accuse them of gross incompetence in handling the nation’s affairs, but they also frowned at the crass assumption that the sustained bloodletting occasioned by unabating kidnappings, armed banditry, farmer/herder clashes, and sundry criminal activities could be wished away by rhetoric, as against commensurate, decisive actions.

The clerics also berated the Federal Government for what they termed lack of capacity to contain the worsening insecurity or nipping in the bud, the activities of outlaws by deploying superior intelligence and military might.

While charging them to rise up to the task of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians, they insist that it was time to secure the country, end the blame game, and get serious with the task of providing good governance instead…