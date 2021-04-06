Militao replaces quarantined Varane, Jota starts for Liverpool | The Guardian Nigeria News

Zinedine Zidane was forced to shuffle his defence as Eder Militao came in for Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool on Tuesday.

With Raphael Varane testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning and Sergio Ramos out injured, Militao was picked in central defence alongside Nacho Fernandez.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp handed Naby Keita a surprise start in midfield ahead of Thiago Alcantara.

The in-form Diogo Jota was also preferred to Roberto Firmino, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane completing Liverpool’s front three.

