Man City season ‘extra special’ due to fixture stress, says Guardiola | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
5


Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gives his instructions (R) next to Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino during the UEFA Champions League first leg semi-final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on April 28, 2021. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s season has been “extra special” as the Premier League leaders chase a memorable treble despite a gruelling fixture schedule.

Guardiola’s side won the League Cup last Sunday and could wrap up a third Premier League title in four seasons this weekend.

City is also on track to reach their first Champions League final if they finish off Paris Saint Germain in their semi-final next Tuesday, having earned a 2-1 advantage following Wednesday’s first leg.

All this has come in a draining campaign which City began after a shortened close-season break, with matches coming…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR