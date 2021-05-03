Insecurity: PDP advises FG to create National Boarder Protection Force | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the creation of National Boarder Protection Force to secure Nigeria’s borders.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus gave the advice at a world conference organised by the party in Abuja on Monday.

The force according to Secondus will include an integrated border protection system that will draw personnel and equipment from existing armed service and Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said that Nigeria must protect its boarders from the activities of terrorists and bandits.

“This border force should be equipped with reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, prevention and enforcement facilities. It should therefore have air, sea, and land capability,” he said.

Secondus decried the increase of cases of murder, kidnapping and other acts of terrorism across the country, especially in Kaduna, Niger, Benue, Katsina and Zamafara.

He condemned the attack on a correctional facility in Owerri, Imo, which led to the release…