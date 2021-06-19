Buhari to attend ECOWAS mid-year summit in Accra | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari will Saturday depart Abuja to participate in the 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra, Ghana.

He will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, Minister of Defence, Maj. General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, the National Security Adviser, Maj. General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria, ECOWAS Special Envoy and Mediator to Mali, is expected to present a report on his latest working visit to the West African country to the Summit of the Heads of State.

The Heads of State and…