Billie Eilish Apologises For Using Asian Slurs In An Old Video — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Billie Eilish apologises for a ‘derogatory term’ against Asians after an old video resurfaces. She says that the video in which she mouthed an anti-Asian slur was made when she was in her early teens.

She added that she did not know its meaning at the time and is ‘appalled and embarrassed’ to have used it.

The spliced video also has a clip of her speaking gibberish, which was seen as her mocking an Asian accent. Billie Eilish clarifies that the second half of the video was ‘just (her) goofing around’.

Last week, Billie Eilish was at the centre of a controversy after a video of her singing along to Tyler, the Creator’s song Fish resurfaced online. She could be heard mouthing an anti-Asian slur.

On Tuesday, Billie Eilish took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement. She wrote: