Nigerian driver records moment lady who allegedly refused to pay him for his services after arriving her destination almost assaulted him (video)

A Nigerian driver has recorded moment a lady who refused to pay him for his services after arriving her destination, almost assaulted him while asking for his money.

The man who explained what happened in the video, said they arrived the lady’s destination while she was on a call. According to him, the lady stepped out of the car without paying.

The driver also disclosed that the lady never responded to him after he tried repeatedly to ask her for his money until he touched her. He said the lady then told him that she won’t pay him for touching her.

The driver also revealed that he decided to record the incident because the lady “threatened” him.

Watch the video below……..