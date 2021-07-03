Bollywood Stars Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Announce Divorce After 15 Years Of Marriage





Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan announced Saturday that he is splitting with his wife of 15 years, film-maker Kiran Rao. The A-list couple released a statement saying their break-up had been agreed but they would raise their son together and still work on joint projects. “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper