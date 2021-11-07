Police arrest prime suspect in illegal sale of vessel | The Guardian Nigeria News

Detectives from Force headquarters, Abuja have succeeded in arresting a key suspect allegedly involved in the illegal sell of the vessel named MT Okiki belonging to one Dr. Henry Okechukwu Obi in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state, last year.



This is also as a top government official fingered in the illegal sell was said to have suddenly resigned his appointment. However, it was not clear whether his resignation is in connection with his involvement in the illegal sell of the vessel or whether he was being shielded from police interrogation.



The owner of the vessel had alleged that top government officials in Rivers state in connivance with some businessmen sold the vessel worth N600 million without his knowledge. But the state government claimed it only carried out the order of a competent court in the sale. Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zaccheus Adango said it only carried out the order of an Environmental Sanitation Court…