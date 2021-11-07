only internal cracks will prevent the South from producing next president —Adibe

In this interview with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI, Jideofor Adibe, a professor of Political Science and International Relations at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi speaks on politics and politicking in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general election.

How will you rate the recent convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in terms of its ability to finally bury the internal crisis that has gripped the party over the years?

The first thing is that you have to give them credit, because the convention was largely rancor-free. It is very commendable, because in contrast, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not been able to conduct a rancor-free state congress. So you have to give the PDP…