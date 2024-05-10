Rivers govt faults ex-Attorney General’s resignation claims

Rivers State Government has advised former Commissioner for Justice, Zaccheus Adangor, to come out clean on the reason behind his resignation.

Recall that Governor Similayi Fubara had ordered the redeployment of Mr Adangor to the Ministry of Special Duties on April 23, 2024, a development which did not go down well with Adangor and prompted his resignation as Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Adangor, in his resignation letter dated April 24, 2024, alleged interference on the part of Governor Fubara in his duties as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Rivers.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications,…