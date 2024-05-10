Soludo commends ATASP-1 for building world class hospital

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has commended the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme Phase One (ATASP-1) for making great impacts in rural communities in Anambra State. Governor Soludo made the commendation during the official commissioning of a world-class hospital built by ATASP-1 at Ogbunka Community in the Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Forster Ihejiofor, described ATASP-1, an agricultural sector development intervention programme set up by the federal government with funding from the African Development Bank (AfDB), as an important partner in the efforts of the state…