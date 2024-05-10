CBN under Emefiele pressured me to pay $600,000 bribe

A witness, Victor Onyejiuwa, has told the Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja how he was pressured to pay a bribe of $600,000 to for the award of a contract from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under embattled former governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Onyejiuwa who is a contractor and Managing Director of The Source Computers Limited, also told the court that he made some other smaller payments of N24 million and N17m to CBN.

Onyejiuwa was led in evidence by the Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) on Friday.

The contractor also informed the court that his company offers services to both private and public enterprises.

“My company deploys hardware and software-tailored solutions that address Security, Network, Storage, Backup Solutions, Data Protection and Recovery, Virtualization, Data Center Solutions, ICT…