Top Five Wedding Hairstyles For The Modern Bride – The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian wedding is a celebration steeped in elegance. Every detail, from the hair to the dress, contributes to the bride’s radiance. Nigerian brides, aside from their beauty and fashion sense are known for their exquisite taste and often weave tradition with contemporary flair.

This guide explores the top five wedding hairstyles for the modern Nigerian bride. While these styles will ensure you look breathtaking on your special day, choosing one is highly dependent on your style.

The jewelled bun

The low bun is a constant favourite for brides around the world. It’s simple, easy to wear, stays put all through the day and can be embellished. Who wouldn’t love that? Elevate your bridal look with exquisite embellishments like pearls, intricate beads, or traditional hairpieces.

The transformed ponytail

The ponytail seems casual, but it can be transformed into a chic wedding hairstyle. Holding your hair back in a…