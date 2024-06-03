From Planning to Happily Ever After – The Guardian Nigeria News

In Nigeria, weddings are not trivial events. More often than not, Nigerian weddings are carnivals, cultural events, statement-making, and fashion festivals. Weddings are an avenue for the affluent to stage souvenirs and aso ebi competitions.

[ad]

The Nigerian wedding is hardly solely determined by the groom and bride. It’s a family event. In some instances, a wedding is a multi-day cultural phenomenon with no expense spared. Families and friends that come from far and near must be fed; visiting in-laws must be kept happy and contented; and of course, the naysayers must be silenced with a talk-of-the-town owambe that will last late into the night with the littlest of hitches.

However, behind the scenes, the gaiety and flamboyance of the typical wedding could be the products of weeks—sometimes, months—of frenetic and draining preparation.

As the excitement of planning begins, it’s important to approach each phase strategically. From the magical proposal to…