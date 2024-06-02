Akpabio, Abass hold emergency meeting with Labour – The Guardian Nigeria News

In a frantic effort to avert the indefinite strike action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate bodies starting tomorrow, Monday, June 3, 2024, the leadership of the National Assembly, led by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, is currently in a closed-door meeting with labour leaders and several ministers at the Senate Wing of the National Assembly.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, and several other ministers are also attending the emergency meeting.

Labour representatives have emphasized that they welcome negotiations for a “survival wage” rather than a “starvation wage” for workers. Akpabio has cautioned labour leaders to be mindful of possible “collateral damage” that could lead to massive…