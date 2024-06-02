Minimum wage: Economy will crumble if Labour has its way — Presidency 

The Presidency has warned that if the organized labour has its way over its demand for nearly N500,000 as the national minimum wage, it will have serious consequences on the nation’s economy.

Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who gave the warning while responding to questions on TVC’s “Politics on Sunday night, also said that President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving the welfare of Nigerians is never in doubt but is constrained by the present economic realities.

He said the amount being demanded by labour will have a negative impact on both the formal and the informal sectors of the economy.

According to him, a 20 times…