Motorcyclist arrested for raping female passenger in Ogun





Ogun State Police Command has arrested a commercial motorcyclist, Afeez Mustapha, for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger.

The spokesperson of the command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday, May 10, 2024, said the suspect was conveying the victim to a destination when he suddenly changed direction by taking another route.

Upon getting to a desolate location, he took advantage of the lone victim and allegedly raped her.

The PPRO added that Mustapha had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

“Commercial motorcycle rider arrested for rape on May 9, 2024. One Afeez Mustapha is in SCID for sexual assault of a female passenger, after diverting to a route different from that of the passenger,” the statement read.