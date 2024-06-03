RCCG suspends City of David’s Pastor Iluyomade months after his wife, Siju, threw lavish 60th birthday party days after Herbert Wigwe’s death





The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has suspended Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the Senior Pastor of the City of David parish.

The Nation reports that Iluyomade who is also the head of the Apapa Family of the RCCG, was suspended over the weekend.

Iluyomade was said to have been suspended for three months by the church’s Governing Council while a panel has also been set up to investigate some of the allegations against him and the parish.

A top pastor in the church said the decision to suspend Iluyomade was a response to the public outcry against the extravagant birthday party his wife, Siju Iluyomade, threw shortly after the death of a prominent member of the church and former CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe.

Iluyomade has since been replaced by Pastor Charles Kpandei of RCCG Resurrection Parish of Region 11 of the church. Kpandei resumed at the City of David on Sunday, June 2 and was said to have been given a cold welcome.