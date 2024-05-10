Students Loan: NELFUND Launches Pre-Application Sensitisation Campaign





In a move to foster awareness and understanding of the Nigerian Students Loan Program before its official launch, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), led by its Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, has announced the commencement of a comprehensive sensitization campaign.

The Students Loan scheme, a flagship programme of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is a cornerstone of the administration’s commitment to democratising access to higher education and empowering Nigerian youth with the tools they need to succeed in today’s dynamic global landscape.

The sensitisation campaign, according to a press statement by the Media and Public Relations Lead, NELFUND, Nasir Ayitogo, was set to commence on Monday, May 13, 2024.

“It is a testament to NELFUND’s dedication to ensuring that every interested and eligible student in Nigeria is equipped with the knowledge and resources necessary to navigate the application process with confidence and clarity.

“Through a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper