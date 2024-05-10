U.S. says Nigeria’s monetary policies laudable, strengthen economic growth

By Mark Longyen

The United States government has lauded Nigeria’s monetary policies, being conducive for businesses to thrive, as well as strengthening and positioning the nation’s economy for overall growth.

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs, State Department, Joy Basu, made this known at a digital news conference with participating journalists.

Basu said that the U.S. was committed to fostering its collaboration with Nigeria to tackle myriad pressing issues and obstacles, which Nigeria, being Africa’s largest economy, was facing.

The envoy said her country was working closely with the U.S. Treasury, Nigerian authorities and African central banks towards ensuring public and private sector economic restoration, stability and prosperity across Africa.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recently concluded 16th U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas, Basu said the U.S. was also working on curbing Africa’s security, infrastructure and energy…