Ministry task stakeholders on societal ills against women, children | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ministry of Women Affairs on Friday, urged stakeholders to expose societal ills confronting women and children towards addressing and ensuring prosecution of offenders.

Mrs Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, made the call at a book launch titled, “Stain on Humanity,’’ written by a staff at the ministry, Mr Kabir Bakare in Abuja.

Tallen, represented by Mr Idris Mohammed, Director, Economic Services in the ministry said the book exposed societal ills confronting women, children

and other vulnerable individuals in our society.

“The book, which is premised on true life experiences, highlights various events where profound cruelty was committed against humanity.

“It establishes that discrimination, Gender-Based Violence (GBV), deprivation, racism, and other societal ills cut across tribes, religions, and communities worldwide, “ she said.

She said the book depicted real life experiences of cruelty such as physical and sexual abuse, neglect, injustice,…