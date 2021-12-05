2Sure continues to thrill consumers, promising to deliver effectively in its new disruptive ‘No Be Wash’ Campaign

< Previous 1 of 10 Next >

Shortly after the successful launch of its ‘Be the Spec’ campaign and the unveiling of the top-rated TV show host, Ebuka, as its new ambassador, 2Sure Nigeria has launched a new disruptive ‘No be Wash’ campaign, assuring Nigerians that it is capable of delivering on all its promises for all-round germ protection and care.

The home and personal care brand, which offers maximum protection against germs for a clean, healthy skin, had consumers recount their real-life stories about unfulfilled promises, shared through relatable conversations on social media in a viral #Nawash series.

Riding on the viral conversation, 2Sure, in its ingenious fashion of breaking campaigns and integrating itself into topical discussions, introduced its new jingle with lyrics that reiterate the intentionality of the brand to deliver as promised and always ensure authenticity.

2Sure seemed to start off with a teaser by encouraging consumers to explore…