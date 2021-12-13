Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s first lifestyle and wellness city set to kick off infrastructure development project in March 2022

Nigeria’s Pioneer Lifestyle and Wellness City, Isimi Lagos, a development by real estate developers, LandWey Investment Limited, is set to commence its infrastructure development project in the first quarter of 2022.

According to the Group Managing Director of LandWey, Olawale Ayilara, “Infrastructure development in Isimi Lagos is set to kick off next year March, being the first quarter of 2022 and we’re currently engaging potential contractors and consultants in various capacities from across different continents- Africa, Europe and North America… All hands are on deck towards cultivating a nature-inspired lifestyle in the heart of the Lagos metropolitan.”

This infrastructure development project comes on the back of a tree farm initiative scheme set up to contribute meaningfully to the UN’s SDG established in 2015 to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and…