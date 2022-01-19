You’re wrong, PVCs don’t expire, INEC tells Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged Nigerians to disregard claims by a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Bola Tinubu that the Permanent Voters’ Cards PVCs have an expiry date.

According to the commission, Nigerians who already have the PVCs do not need to register again as the cards have not expired, adding that they remain valid for future elections.

The former Lagos State Governor, who is also a presidential aspirant had in a trending video, urged his supporters to go and take part in the ongoing ‘new registration’ because “the PVC you have has expired”.

Speaking while addressing the women leaders of the party who paid him a visit in Abuja, Tinubu asked voters to obtain new PVCs.

Tinubu said: “In case they do not announce to you on time, the PVC you have has expired.

“Take one family member, two family members, knock on all doors and make sure that the new registration… Because they may not announce to you on time….