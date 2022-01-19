108 Beneficiaries Of NDE N10.8m Loan Undergo Orientation In Kwara





One hundred and eight beneficiaries of N10.8million loan of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kwara State on Wednesday underwent a one-day orientation programme in Ilorin, the state capital. The orientation progemme was organised to tutor the beneficiaries on effective utilisation of the fund they received from NDE. Beneficiaries received N100,000 each late last […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

