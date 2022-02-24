Brazil footballers in Ukraine plead for help to leave — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A group of Brazilian footballers who play in Ukraine pleaded for help Thursday in leaving the country, saying Russia’s invasion had left them stranded in a Kyiv hotel where they sought refuge.

“There’s no fuel, the border is closed, the airspace is closed. There’s no way for us to get out,” said Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Marlon in the video posted on Instagram.

“We’re here with our families staying in a hotel because of the situation. We’re asking for the Brazilian government to help. That’s why we’re making this video,” added Marlon, one of 13 Brazilians who play for Shakhtar, one of Ukraine’s top clubs.

The video shows around 20 people, including the footballers’ families, sitting and standing in a room at their hotel.

The footballers all play for Shakhtar and Dynamo Kyiv.

The group included Brazil international forward David Neres, who recently signed with Shakhtar from Dutch side Ajax.

Uruguayan Carlos de Pena, who plays for Dynamo, could also be…