Nigeria’s electricity grid collapses second time in less than 48 hours





Barely 24 hours after the nation’s electricity crashed at about 10:40 am on Monday, the grid collapsed again Tuesday evening. Most Distribution Companies (DIsCos) already issued a note to their customers about the situation. A note issued by Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) and sent to The Guardian showed that the system collapse occurred at […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper