Nigerian artists seek artworks exportation for economic growth | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian artists have urged the Federal Government to look towards the exportation of artworks for economic diversification.The artists, who advised during a media briefing to herald their upcoming exhibition, titled ‘Through my Eyes’, billed to take place between May 25 and June 29, 2024 at Didi Museum, Victoria Island, Lagos, said exportation would yield a massive turnaround for the Nigerian economy.

Prolific sculptor, Ohiolei Ohiwerei, who noted that the government was not investing enough in the art sector, said: “Art has a very strong potential in accelerating the economy into prosperity but the government is being lackadaisical about it. Luckily, we get patronage and support from locals and sometimes foreigners, but the government’s attitude is negative, and does not speak well for the potential available in the sector.”

He added: “There is so much potential if we can do the right things and get them done…