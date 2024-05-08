TCN Commits To Tackling Challenges In Electricity Sector





Management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has provided insights into recent efforts to improve electricity supply across the country.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja during an interactive session with civil society organisations and stakeholders, the assistant managing director of TCN, Muhammed Aminu Tahir, addressed concerns and highlighted achievements in the sector.

He emphasised the importance of transparency in addressing challenges and celebrating successes, pointing out that while interruptions are occasionally reported, significant periods of uninterrupted power supply often go unnoticed.

Tahir acknowledged the existence of distribution issues and occasional disruptions, attributing them to various factors, including demand-supply imbalances and vandalism.

He cited examples of vandalism, such as incidents involving drunk drivers knocking down power poles, underscoring the need for collective responsibility in safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Despite the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper